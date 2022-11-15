Mudgee Guardian
Watch

Forbes-based racecaller Col Hodges misses Narromine meeting due to Central West flooding

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated November 15 2022 - 4:37pm, first published 4:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There's not much that stops Col Hodges from getting to a race meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.