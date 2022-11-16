Saturday's Cowra race meeting has been transferred to Mudgee due to flooding across the Cowra track.
Ironically the last Mudgee meeting was transferred to Cowra due to flooding.
Owing to the recent rain events, and unfortunate flooding of Cowra Racecourse, Mudgee Race Club will now be hosting the race day that was scheduled for Cowra Jockey Club this Saturday, November 19, 2022.
"We genuinely feel for our Cowra friends as we were in the same place a couple of weeks ago after the flooding in Mudgee," CEO of the Mudgee Race CLub Damien Toose said.
"We hope that they recover quickly, and the damage is minimal.
"Our thoughts are with them and their neighbouring towns at present," Mr Toose said.
In an effort to help out the Cowra Club Mr Toose said the club will be accepting a gold coin donation at the gate in lieu of entry fees.
He said this will go to Cowra to help with their recovery.
"We hope that many race goers support what we expect to be a great day of racing with many trainers having horses champing at the bit for a run after the recent spout of cancelled meetings.
"This in turn should make for competitive fields and a fun day out" he said.
Cowra Jockey Club president Peter Ford said while losing the meeting is a blow to the club all its efforts will now be focussed on the Cowra Cup meeting in January.
"We'll definitely be back racing by then," Mr Ford said.
The club will hold a working be this weekend to clean up its grounds.
"The big thing is the damage to the running rail and the amount of debris scattered around the track," he said.
Stock feeders, round hay bales and a 200 plus kilogram gas cylinder are among the items scattered around the course.
