History examined in new artwork coming to Mudgee Museum

Sydney-based Wiradjuri artist and storyteller, Josh Yasserie will be unveiling a new artwork at Mudgee Museum, developed over several months as part of an Orana Arts' Heritage Artist Residency at the museum.
It will open with an artist talk at 2pm on Saturday, 26 November.
Titled 'Mudgee', the work blends cartoon and video game imagery with Aboriginal stories and iconography, resulting in a multi-layered and playful work that invites the viewer to see pop culture with new eyes.
Orana Arts' Partnerships and Engagement Manager, Andrew Glassop, says Yasserie has constantly sought to discover new ways to tell the story of his community and himself.
"He's a lover of cartoons and popular culture, and it was not unexpected that he turned to animation and video to tell this story," Mr Glassop said.
"Josh explores the deep bones of the country on which the Mudgee Museum sits, acknowledging that the story the museum tells is only a small fraction of the entire tale."
"This is about putting the lens on who we are today in this thing called "Australia," Yasserie said.
"I want to flip the script from westernisation to Indiginisation/Wiradjuries, the observers experience and understanding. I also want to develop a culture of animation in Indigenous voices."
Residency curator Nathan Sentance of the Powerhouse Museum sees museums as important places of tale-telling, and positions Josh's work in this long tradition.
"How we remember the past is sometimes through artefacts or monuments, but it is mostly through stories and through connections; the connections we have to our Ancestors, to our towns, and to our histories."
