History examined in new artwork coming to Mudgee Museum

By Benjamin Palmer
Updated November 24 2022 - 5:27pm, first published November 22 2022 - 4:30pm
Residency curator Nathan Sentance (left) and artist, Josh Yasserie outside Mudgee Museum during the Heritage Artist Residency.

Sydney-based Wiradjuri artist and storyteller, Josh Yasserie will be unveiling a new artwork at Mudgee Museum, developed over several months as part of an Orana Arts' Heritage Artist Residency at the museum.

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

