Hundreds enter in first ever Mudgee portrait prize

Portrait prizes have a long history in Australia, with the Archibald Prize renowned as much for its ability to accelerate an artist's career as the many controversies it has created over the years.
This idea was the driving force behind the inaugural Mudgee Arts Precinct Portrait Prize.
Mudgee Arts Precinct Gallery Curator, Lizzy Galloway said the response has been overwhelming, with hundreds of entries received across many different media now that entries have closed.
"We've got drawing, textiles, painting, ceramics, photography, sculpture, collage, moving images like film. And a lot of the entries have been created just for the prize," Mrs Galloway said.
"I'm impressed, particularly with the calibre of the works from local artists. Some people have really gone to the trouble to have someone sit for an actual portrait prize painting and it really shines through in what has come in locally.
"People have really embraced it and we've got a lot of local identities who have been captured by artists so it's going to be really exciting for people from the region to see."
The event is the realisation of a dream to feature the best art that the region had to offer.
"Because of the long association of portrait prizes in Australia... the Archibald Prize for example, it really catapults the winning artist into a celebrity-like status.
"So when we were first launching the gallery's program, people were always asking if we would launch a portrait prize and although there's a lot of people doing them and offering a lot more money, it's a good opportunity to really show what the talent is directly from the region and I think that's where the strongest works have come from in this case."
The judging panel consists of Alex Wisser, Creative Director, Cementa Inc., Linda Jackson AO, Artist and designer, Kent Buchanan, Curator, Western Plains Cultural Centre and Steven Cavanagh, Artist, curator and Communications and Projects Officer at Arts OutWest.
The Precinct's inaugural Portrait Prize exhibition will take place from December 16, 2022 to March 12, 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.