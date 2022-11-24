New Mudgee Region Tourism CEO knows he has big shoes to fill

Tim Booth is the new face steering the ship of Mudgee Region Tourism (MRT) after his appointment as CEO five weeks ago.
Tim comes into the role at time when the region is still high off the back of a number of accolades including a Best Tourism Town award for the second year running as well as winning the coveted gold at the 2022 NSW Tourism Awards for Visitor Information Services.
Tim grew up in Ballarat and has spent for the last 15 years working with destination marketing organisations, most recently managing tourism events for Eurobodalla Shire on the south coast of NSW.
Speaking with the Mudgee Guardian, Mr Booth said he is acutely aware of the momentum MRT has coming into the job, in fact it was one of the reasons he decided to apply for the role.
"The Mudgee region is nationally-renowned as being an award winning destination and I was aware of Cara [George, former CEO] and Leianne [Murphy, former acting CEO] and the incredible work the organisation was already doing, so it piqued my interest from an opportunity perspective," he said.
"After some research, I decided it was worth the opportunity to relocate to the region - the maturity of which the organisation [MRT] operates at and the maturity of the industry was an incredibly exciting opportunity to take on.
"Of course it's a slightly different role for myself to slip into the CEO seat, so there was professional growth there as well. But I think my partner and I are pretty comfortable regionally... there wasn't - to be honest there wasn't too much of a risk thought in our mindset. It seemed like an incredible opportunity, it's a great organisation and a great community and we thought 'why not?'"
Tim has his work cut out for him, with the region in the spotlight and visitor numbers high, he knows that there is a weight of expectation to continue the success.
"No pressure," he laughed.
"There has been some amazing work that the team has put in, so I'm feeling very supported on the way in to the job.
"We've got our destination management plan that we're continuing to deliver on the long term strategy. One of those key pieces we will be focusing on in the next little while is our wellness strategy. That was something that was identified in the destination management plan we've rolled out...
"That will be a major piece for us, obviously our number one and hero experience is always going to be our wine and then obviously it's looking at what we can deliver in those other spaces and... surrounded by all that beauty that we have.
"All of the research is saying that 86 per cent of travellers that are looking for wellness are looking for it as a secondary not as a primary purpose for travel... I think that that means we have good potential to expand our offering and develop further experiences that probably sit outside that wine experience."
Despite all the pressure that might be there, Tim said he has been warmly welcomed by the entire region and is glad his family made the move.
"Everyone has made me feel incredibly welcomed and I suppose that's why we re were excited about the opportunity to move here as well," he said.
"The community is incredibly warm and welcoming and it's a genuine thing rather than a fake thing and everyone's being respectful that it probably takes more than four weeks for me to get a full handle on everything for the region...
"Being someone new into a seat doesn't change the direction of the organisation dramatically so I think everyone's wanting to continue the great success that the region's already delivering."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.