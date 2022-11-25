Do you have an idea? Council wants to hear it

What do the following three things have in common? Hand dryers in Gulgong Memorial Hall, replacement of the synthetic surface at the cricket nets at Victoria Park in Gulgong, and a renewal of the footpath at Memorial Park in Mudgee.
They all came about as a result of community members taking part in Council's Community Plan Proposals for new infrastructure, projects, activities and improvements throughout the region.
Council has commenced its budget planning for the next financial year and is encouraging residents to submit proposals as part of the process.
The operational plan sets out the projects and activities which Council is committed to over the coming financial year, as well as measures and time frames to achieve this.
The plan includes Council's Revenue Policy (Rating Model), 2023/24 proposed Fees and Charges, Capital Works program, Annual Budget and Delivery Program.
Council's General Manager, Brad Cam said this is the community's chance to let Council know what projects and activities they'd like to see.
"If you'd like to see investments in public facilities, improvements to neighbourhood footpaths or more public toilets - now is your chance to have your say," Mr Cam said.
Opening on Monday, 28 November and closing Monday, 9 January, proposals can be submitted via Council's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.