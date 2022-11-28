'An honour and a privilege': Doctor delivers his 1000th baby at Mudgee Hospital

When you're having a baby and you're between contractions, the last thing you might expect your doctor to tell you is that it's his 1000th delivery.
Alanna Morrison gave birth to her fourth child, baby Tilly Isabel Morrison on Wednesday 26 October at 10.10am. She weighed 3.5 kilograms and was happy and healthy.
Tilly was also the 1000th baby delivered by Obstetrician Dr David Hearn at Mudgee Hospital.
"She is settling in well, her brothers and sisters are smitten," Alanna said.
"He (Dr Hearn) has been amazing, I can't fault him at all. He's really good."
Alanna said the experience delivering her fourth child was about as good as anyone could expect and is honoured to be part of the milestone.
Dr. Hearn delivered Alanna's second child as well as hundreds of other children in the nearly 20 years he has worked in Mudgee.
"He came and saw me when I was in labour and just let me know between my contractions, 'oh by the way this is my 1000th baby'," Alanna laughed.
"The midwives have all been amazing. Every birth experience has been... no complaints whatsoever. Whenever someone is unsure about having their baby in Mudgee... I always choose Mudgee Hospital. I wouldn't even think of going anywhere else."
Dr Hearn graduated from the University of Cape Town in 1986. He worked in Obstetrics in South Africa and in the UK, and in general practice in South Africa, Canada and Swaziland, before moving to Mudgee Medical Centre in 2003.
Dr Hearn's first ever delivery was on his 22nd birthday in South Africa, one he remembers vividly.
A self-described 'stats man', Dr Hearn began keeping track of his deliveries once he began work in Mudgee. Having delivered many babies before Mudge he is nonetheless proud of his 1000-baby milestone with many more to come, just maybe not another 1000.
"I'd love to look after lots more pregnancies, and lots more births. But that comes with after hours work as you can imagine. That's getting more and more difficult as I get older," Dr Hearn said.
"I think if you put a number out there, then people will stop coming to see me," he laughed.
"I'd say I'm a lot closer to the end at the beginning. Definitely more than halfway."
From colleagues, nurses, midwives and general hospital staff, Dr Hearn said he's been approached by many to look after them during pregnancy.
"Some [deliveries] are more complicated and a lot more rewarding when it's a good outcome. I've been extremely honoured that a lot of my colleagues have asked me to look after their wives and their daughters through their pregnancies and births. That's always very special," Dr Hearn said.
"For someone to trust you that much when you work with them is, I think, a very great honour and a privilege."
