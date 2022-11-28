Mudgee Guardian

Man killed in accident at Lue motocross track

By Newsroom
Updated November 28 2022 - 11:46am, first published 11:00am
The Toll Air Ambulance was called to the scene. FILE

A man has died in a motocross accident at Lue, 30 kilometres east of Mudgee.

