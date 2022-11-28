Mudgee Guardian

Mid-Western Region gets a share of $50 million fund to repair potholes and road damage

By Newsroom
Updated November 28 2022 - 3:37pm, first published 3:09pm
Potholes on Douro Street, Mudgee. Picture by Jay-Anna Mobbs

Mid-Western Regional Council has been allocated a portion of the NSW Government's $50 million pothole war chest.

