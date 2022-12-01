About more than just horses: Riders claim new home at ride-ability hub

What started as a few trees for shade and a handful of plastic chairs, the Mudgee Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) officially opened its Ride-ability Hub to offer vital services for people living with a disability.
The new permanent home for the Mudgee RDA located at Mudgee Showground, is a horse riding Hub for people with disabilities including school children and adults.
At the grand opening on Wednesday, Secretary of the Mudgee RDA, Diane Burnicle said the new facility would secure the long-term future of the organisation in Mudgee and reach more riders.
"We are so excited and grateful that this day has finally arrived. The services we proudly offer our clients mean so much to them and to us and having our own centre lifts the organisation to a whole new level," Ms Burnicle said.
"There is a growing demand for our service and the all-weather Hub at the Mudgee Showground can operate rain, hail or shine and will help us deliver more classes.
"Horse riding helps to build the confidence and social skills of our clients and we sincerely thank Peabody for supporting us every step of the way from planning through to construction."
Tracy Lucas, NSW RDA Director and head of Mudgee RDA said the facility is worth than the sum of its parts.
"We all do it for one reason whether we have one rider or we have 20 riders, to see the difference that it makes in our riders, is incredible," Lucas said.
"To see a little boy go back to school after half an hour of riding and he doesn't stutter anymore. And he manages to survive at school for the rest of the day. And that there helps him later in life because he's learning, he's capable.
"I must say a massive thank you - because it's all started from one man. Lloyd Coleman. Thank you, because without you, we wouldn't ever have any of this here in Mudgee."
Ian Flood from Peabody's said it was a proud day for the company to be able to support the RDA and its important work with the disabled community.
"Peabody's Wilpinjong Mine is part of the Mudgee community and we see it as our responsibility to help local groups like the RDA in whatever way we can," Mr Flood said.
"We reached out to the RDA to construct a new facility for them in Mudgee and since then the Wilpinjong team and Diane from the RDA have worked together to make it a reality.
"In that time, I've seen the benefits of the work that the RDA does and the impacts it has on their clients lives first-hand and it's amazing.
"The volunteers selflessly donate their time to improve the wellbeing and skills of people living with a disability and we're so pleased we could help."
With the Ride-ability Hub now open, Mudgee RDA would welcome new volunteers from the local region to allow them to double its horse numbers next year and teach more children and adults living with disabilities.
"Our longer-term aim is to offer classes to as many clients as we can, so we'd encourage anyone who wants to make a difference in their community to reach out to us," Ms Burnicle said.
"To see the difference riding makes to people, it's just wonderful."
