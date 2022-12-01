Mudgee Guardian
Good News

About more than just horses: Riders claim new home at ride-ability hub

Updated December 2 2022 - 10:35am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What started as a few trees for shade and a handful of plastic chairs, the Mudgee Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) officially opened its Ride-ability Hub to offer vital services for people living with a disability.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.