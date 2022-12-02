How a popular cookbook led to new equipment at Mudgee Preschool

Mudgee Preschoolers are rejoicing this week after the installation of a new see-saw rocker in their playground, and it's all thanks to a special project.
The Mudgee Community Preschool Social Club is run by parent volunteers, who work to raise funds, foster family involvement, and develop a sense of community.
Following its success in 2020, the social club decided to publish and 'cook and play' book which is filled with a collection of family recipes, activities, jokes and drawings, all by the families of the preschool.
Glencore UIan Coal got involved as well, giving the preschool a $2500 community grant that covered the cost of printing the cookbook. The social club has been able to raise enough money to buy the new see-saw rocker fo the playground which was installed by the local team from Mase Property Services and is already getting plenty of use from the children.
Director of Mudgee Community Preschool, Rosie Gibbs, welcomed Glencore representatives Robbie Mills, Kellie Smith and Jessica Taylor to the Lovejoy Street Campus this week to see the see-saw in action and get their copy of the cookbook.
"We are really grateful for the involvement and support of parents and community organisations, including Glencore - this is what helps to make the Preschool the special place it is," Rosie said.
Copies of the cookbook are still available for $30 each at Mudgee Community Preschool office on Lovejoy Street.
