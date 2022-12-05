After a couple of years off, the Mudgee and districts Toy Run has stormed out of the gates with a successful fundraising effort that has the community applauding.
On Monday morning Carol Jones, President of St Vincent De Paul Mudgee was flanked by Toy Run members and community members who all gathered to celebrate and hand over $16,550 that was raised during the annual Christmas season bike ride.
"I'd like to thank the Toy Run committee for an awesome Toy Run this year and the amount of money that was raised is unbelievable. And we thank you so very much for assisting many, many families and it's all because of you," Carol said.
"It's going to go a long way. We've probably already allocated $13,000 of that $16,000. There are so many families that need it this year because of COVID... and the increases in electricity and rents and everything that they're needing support.
"There will be many hampers and many toys for kids this christmas.
"It's a major thanks to the community and the people that go on the bike run every time and that supports us."
Toy rider 'Crash' O'Brien said it felt great being able to get back on the bike after a COVID-forced break from the event.
"I'd like to thank the whole community that turned up on the day and the people that donated goods for the auction that assisted in making this money for these people," he said.
"It was a good comeback after a couple of years of not being able to do what we normally do and the extra money is awesome and makes up for the couple of years of not being able to do the Toy run.
"We had good support from the local community who just supported us freely without too much hassle, the Gerzergan family, $1000 straight up in memorial for Carol Budd who was one of the originators of the Toy Run."
The money will be used to package together hampers for local families in need through Barnardos and some of the remaining funds will be spent on grocery cards in Kandos and Gulgong.
"We're also giving to the We Care Community shop. So not only does the money come to us, we like to share it out to the community," Carol said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.