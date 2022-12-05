Mudgee Guardian

The son of Esther Wallace, Tyrone Stewart, talks about her disappearance near Orange

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated December 5 2022 - 12:58pm, first published 12:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyrone Stewart shared a picture of himself and mum Esther Wallace following her disappearance near Orange. Pictures supplied.

The son of missing woman Esther Wallace has questioned the details surrounding his mother's disappearance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.