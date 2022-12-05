Mudgee Guardian

Two-year-old bitten by snake in Rylstone

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated December 5 2022 - 1:10pm, first published 12:59pm
The boy was believed to have been bitten by a brown snake. FILE

A two-year-old boy is in a stable condition in hospital after being bitten by a snake.

