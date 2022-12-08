Council defies NSW Government on 'ridiculous' change to RFS asset ownership

Councils across NSW, including Mid-Western Regional Council, are facing financial uncertainty due to an ongoing dispute with the State Government about RFS assets.
Mid-Western Regional Council has joined councils from across the state in rejecting a determination from the government that NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) mobile assets are the 'property' of councils.
At the September meeting, Councillors unanimously supported mayor, Des Kennedy's mayoral minute and extensive recommendations objecting to the State government request.
Having these RFS assets on the books means that suddenly Council is responsible for the fleet and must weather the depreciation of said assets on their balance sheet.
Council wrote to members of parliament giving its reasons for objecting to the government recommendation.
Mid-Western Regional Council General Manager Brad Cam said the responses Council has received so far have been promising but admitted the NSW Government's position is likely to change any time soon.
"The State Government and the Auditor General do not recognise the response from, not only councils but also from the Local Government of New South Wales (LGNSW), and the opinion that we got from accountants," Mr Cam said.
"So at this point they're standing firm so I don't feel like anything is going to change unless we continue to stick together and continue to keep presenting a united voice to have the assets from RFS not on the books at Council.
"They're not owned by Council, they are owned by the State Government and we don't agree that they should be on our books and so do most of the other councils in regional NSW."
One concern among councils has been the effect such depreciating assets would have a council's ability to borrow money. Mr Cam said, thankfully, that isn't the case in the Mid-Western Region.
"We certainly got some advice from particularly our lending authorities... and they said that they don't really care about the assets, they don't feel and they said that there will be absolutely no impact on Council in terms of any capability of borrowing. They're looking at far more strict things like long-term financial sustainability," Mr Cam said.
"They're not interested in whether we choose to put the assets on the books or not."
"This is the most blatant attempt at cost shifting onto local government ever recorded," said Cr Kevin Beatty, Chair of Central NSW Joint Organisation, who echoed much of Mid-Western Regional Council's position.
"The fact of the matter is that councils play no part in the planning or procuring of red fleet, we have no say in deployment decisions and certainly don't ever get consulted about their disposal. We don't even insure them so it beggars belief that Treasury and the Audit Office expect local councils to account for these assets and take the hit on our financial bottom lines," Cr Beatty said.
"We see this as opening the door to further cost shifting and goodness knows what the liability implications are! This madness has to stop."
Many of the 68 Councils across NSW listed in the Auditor General's 2020/2021 Local Government Report to Parliament for not accounting for the red fleet remain resolute in their objections.
LGNSW President Darriea Turley AM said the current NSW Government was overseeing a dramatic increase in the number of councils being hit with qualified audits, after only two were issued in 2021.
And she said the spike in qualified audits comes down to the NSW Government's insistence that council accounts include depreciation costs for Rural Fire Service (RFS) assets.
"It is a ridiculous notion that councils are responsible for RFS assets. In most instances we don't even normally know when a new fire truck arrives in town until we see a photo of the Minister and the local fire service in the media," Cr Turley said.
"But despite this, the NSW Government continues to dig its heels in on the issue and heap more financial uncertainty on the local government sector at a time when councils facing unprecedented natural disasters can least afford it.
"A qualified audit report can have serious financial repercussions for councils, limiting their ability to obtain loans and grants. This comes at a time when many are struggling with rising costs and a repair bill in the millions due to recent extreme weather events.
"The bullying of councils by the NSW Government needs to end. The government needs to do the right thing and take back control of the RFS assets."
