Mudgee Guardian
In Depth
Council

Council defies NSW Government on 'ridiculous' change to RFS asset ownership

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated December 8 2022 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Councils across NSW, including Mid-Western Regional Council, are facing financial uncertainty due to an ongoing dispute with the State Government about RFS assets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.