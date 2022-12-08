Investigations are underway following a major police operation that brought the Great Western Highway at Bowenfels to a stand still on Thursday afternoon.
At approximately 1:30pm on December 8, a silver Mercedes plowed in between two bridges on the highway after an hours-long police pursuit.
Police said the pursuit began after the 33-year-old Male driver failed to pay for petrol at a service station around 11am on Medley Street in Gulgong.
"The service station employee immediately reported the theft to police who commenced inquiries," Media advisor, Senior Constable Ben Gambin said in the statement.
"Shortly afterwards, officers from the Mudgee Highway Patrol noticed the Mercedes travelling along the Castlereagh Highway at Menah."
Police commenced a pursuit in Mudgee, but it needed to be terminated due to safety concerns, according to Senior Constable Gambin.
The pursuit recommenced after a sighting of the vehicle in Capertee.
According to Senior Constable Gambin, Officers were able to deploy road spikes on the Great Western Highway at Lidsdale, causing the tyres to become deflated.
"The vehicle continued driving into the Farmers Creek, Lithgow, where the driver was arrested," Senior Constable Gambin said.
Emergency services arrived at the scene and treated the man, before taking him to Lithgow Hospital, where he remains under police guard.
