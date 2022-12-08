Mudgee Guardian
Court

Mudgee man Bowen Arrowsmith was convicted in Bathurst Local Court for driving related matters

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated December 8 2022 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
Mudgee man took to motorbike during 10-year disqualification period after having a shot of whisky

A MAN who took to the road on a motorcycle with alcohol in his system during a 10-year disqualification period has been fined almost $3000.

Local News

