New police on the Mid-Western beat as two new probationary constables call Mudgee home

It isn't often that Mudgee welcomes new police officers, which is why it's all the more surprising that we got two.
Monday, 12 December was the first day on the job for Riley Fagan and Adrian Barraclough, two young probationary constables who just the week before graduated from the New South Wales Police Academy in Goulburn.
The two are part of the 151 new attestations across NSW, made up of 116 men and 35 women.
They will then complete 12 months of on-the-job training and study by distance education with Charles Sturt University.
They officially graduate with an Associate Degree in Policing Practice once they have passed all academic and operation standards. The officers will then be confirmed to the rank of constable.
Inspector Mark Fehon said Mudgee's police force were at full strength.
"We're pretty lucky to get two officers straight from the academy that add to our workforce here in Mudgee and it's good to see people keen to come to Mudgee," Insp Fehon said.
"We're at full strength and this just adds to our workforce and the response for the community."
Probationary Constable Fagan said he's liking Mudgee so far.
"I'm very excited, everyone's really nice, I'm keen to get learning... I'm very happy to be here," he said.
Probationary Constable Barraclough said he knows the area well, hailing from the Central West.
"[Policing] is something I've always wanted to do since I left school. I decided this to make a career change to help the community out and be a better person," he said.
"I'm originally from Orange and Mudgee is similar in that respect so I'm quite used to it at the moment. It's been a long, hard eight months but it was all worth it and here I am today."
NSW Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole joined NSW Police Commissioner, Karen Webb APM, to welcome the enthusiastic new recruits in Goulburn.
"I am proud to welcome the 151 new recruits into the NSW Police Force, who have taken up the incredibly challenging but rewarding responsibility of serving and protecting the people of NSW," Minister Toole said.
"These probationary constables are among 1,046 recruits to NSW Police this year, helping strengthen the ranks of our modern and world-class Police Force.
"The NSW Government recognises the role of a police officer is like no other, which is why we're rolling out landmark reforms to help recruit, retain and take better care of every member of the Force throughout their career, whether they're probationary constables taking their oath today or those with decades of experience."
NSW Police Commissioner, Karen Webb, said she is looking forward to the future of policing in New South Wales encompassing a diverse and adaptable workforce.
"Each of the 151 new recruits here today will play a pivotal role in keeping our community safe and I commend the dedication and commitment all the recruits have shown to get to this point, which has set a benchmark for their careers within the NSW Police Force," Commissioner Webb said.
"Class 356 commenced their studies in May this year, with the students required to undertake a significant period of Session 1 via long-distance education due to Covid-19 restrictions. This was an additional challenge to the coursework, and they took on that challenge and delivered outstanding results.
"I am excited about the future of the NSW Police Force and what we can achieve for generations to come. To see our recruits come from a range of different communities and backgrounds and champion our organisation within their own communities, I am excited to see where their careers take them and what they can achieve.
"I am confident the 151 officers being sworn in today will bring the enthusiasm, drive and commitment that will take us forward.
"I wish each and every student all the best in their policing futures and I hope they find the experience of serving the community as rewarding as I do."
