We are now more than a month removed from October's Pink Up Mudgee event and the money is still rolling in.
As the total nears $70,000 raised for the McGrath Foundation for this year, Hugh Bateman said it's heartwarming to see the support continue.
"We're over $60,000 now and I think we're going to be getting close to $70,000 - and then we'll call it quits I think. "It's that a number of people pledged money and it just hasn't come in yet, but when it does we'll be able to do a final tally and be able to forward it onto the McGrath Foundation," Mr Bateman said.
Moolarben Coal joined in by painting a haul truck bright pink. They worked with a few local businesses to bring this idea to life, including Ontime Engineering Solutions, Straight Up Cranes and Rigging, and Bulltrans Heavy Haulage, with a total of $12,000 being donated.
Mudgee breast care nurse Tanya Sullivan said it all makes a difference.
"The McGrath Foundation goal is for 250 nurses by 2025, so unfortunately [sometimes] people go without a breast care nurse. So their goal is that no one goes through breast cancer without a breast care nurse - so all of this stuff is so fantastic in working towards that goal," she said.
"I'd love to have more people to work with in Mudgee - more hours for breast care nursing positions."
Grant Gjessing from Straight Up Cranes and Rigging said they were happy to be involved.
"We knew that were going to help Moolarben with their Pink Up Mudgee truck tub, so it got painted pink and we did the loading and the unloading of that tub," he said.
"As contractors for Moolarben we decide to chuck in for the cause as well, we always support pink up Mudgee locally so it was a good thing for us to do and to get on board with."
In November, Club Mudgee CEO Andrew Lancaster presented Hugh with a cheque for $3000, further adding to the tally.
"As a newcomer to town, it was great to see the community get behind something right from pink cars, raffles, I'm saw pink in every store I went to - 2MG with their bras out the front was fantastic to see," Mr Lancaster said.
"To have club support like that in a regional town is incredible, it's amazing the lubs to do make in regional towns and we're lucky to have a facility like Club Mudgee in our town," Hugh said.
"Overall it's been another very successful year again."
Hugh announced that after this year he would be stepping down as the face of Pink Up Mudgee after a number of years at the helm and watching it grow into a national event.
More news on a new Pink Up committee will be forthcoming.
