Mudgee region up in lights as Glen Willow set for multi-million dollar lighting upgrade

Millions of dollars have been pledged by the NSW Government for Glen Willow.
The $2.3 million for an upgrade of the lighting towers at the stadium was announced on Wednesday which is said to bring the facilities up to a level which will see the ground lit in a way that is more suitable for high definition broadcasts once the upgrades are complete. This will mean more lighting towers but also brighter bulbs in those towers that almost quadruple the strength of the lights that shine down on the field.
"I think this will make Glen Willow probably the best fitted out regional sports ground in Australia and capable of hosting the top quality games that people do come to and also live to watch on TV," Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said.
"So any game, football, rugby league or rugby union, whatever game it is, will be able to be held here in Mudgee and broadcast in the highest quality pictures possible as soon as we get that upgrade happening."
During the press conference, it was also announced that a further $130,000 is coming Council's way to host the Central Coast Mariners in 2023, marking the third time the team will have played on Mudgee turf. The Mariners were set to play in Mudgee in October 2022 but flooding forced the game to be played elsewhere.
"It [Mudgee] has become a bit of a home away from home for the Mariners, so celebrating - they will hopefully be here around about March next year," Mr Saunders said.
""We've injected another $130,000 to support the Council in hosting the Mariners here again and I know that that drivers real economic value, it's anywhere between a million and a million-and-a-half dollars of tourism activation and economic activation for Mudgee when we host a football game here."
Mid-Western Regional Council Mayor Des Kennedy welcomed the funding to bring a 2023 A-League game to the region and install infrastructure to support television broadcast of future major sporting events.
"I think this is a win for regional NSW. We live in the bush,we've probably got to suffer at times facilities that aren't equivalent to the city and we understand that, son it gives us the opportunity to encourage the FOX Sports people that do most of the broadcasting that they can come here and we can play these games of a nighttime," Cr Kennedy said.
"Once these lights are installed we can have these games played in the evening... and the people at home all over Australia can watch their sporting in the best definition television that they can.
"To me this is all about promoting sport and about getting children in regional NSW something to aspire to. Whether they're soccer fans and see their sport heroes coming... it gets the kids out of the house.
"It's just another way they can get out of the house, meet their heroes and see a great game of soccer."
There is no estimated time for the lighting upgrade to be completed, but Mr Saunders estimated that they could be completed by the middle of 2023 pending any disruptions.
