Students and staff say goodbye to the St Matthews Lewis Street campus one last time

It is truly the end of an era for St Matthews Catholic School, with half of its students bidding farewell to the Lewis Street campus they've known for so long.
Friday, 16 December marks the final day for students and staff, most of whom will next year begin their schooling in earnest at a new secondary campus on Broadhead Road in south Mudgee.
St Matthews Principal Mrs Angela Myles said it is a bittersweet moment.
"There's a lot of excitement around here. It's funny, there's mixed feelings I think. The kids are excited, the staff are excited and looking forward to what's coming next and that's all really wonderful, there's also a bit of sadness around as well," Mrs Myles said.
"When you think about it, we've been on this site for K-12 for a very, very long time, it was 1912 that original school was built, so it's really the end of an era, so... some of our longer serving staff are definitely feeling a tinge of sadness at the idea of it being the end of that time together, but it's still really exciting at the same time."
The nine-hectare campus, entirely funded by the Catholic Diocese of Bathurst. The years long-project is finally ready and will be home to years seven to 12 after the Lewis Street site reached capacity.
Mrs Myles said the students have been itching to experience the new space with some already getting the chance to explore the new campus earlier in the year. The project has taken nearly a decade to complete from its original inception.
"It has the most beautiful feel about it, it's a really open and modern and contemporary space and it has a really special feel about it," she said.
"We've taken a lot of students out there during this term... they just love the feel and openness of it and the really contemporary learning spaces are really exciting.
"It's certainly been a long time coming and there's been a lot of people that have had an enormous amount if input into it over many, many years and I feel really privileged to be the one that gets to be in the leadership position when we finally get out there, so it's an exciting time."
Mrs Myles will be splitting her time between the new and old campus for the time being as some staff move to the new campus and some remain at the old one.
"I'll be across both sites, we'll have a head of campus on each one so we currently already have to eheads of campus and they will take up their positions at each individual site next year," she said.
"I'll be across so my time will be split as evenly as possible between the two. There will be a bit of navigating to how that's going to work on a practical level but I'm looking for to the challenge that's for sure."
Friday will see a barbecue for the students and staff and a final mass, all in the name of saying farewell to the campus they've known for so long.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.