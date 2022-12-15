Mudgee Guardian

Students and staff say goodbye to the St Matthews Lewis Street campus one last time

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated December 16 2022 - 10:28am, first published 10:00am
Students and staff gather on the lawn for one last photo before the school splits in two. Photo: Virginia Forster

It is truly the end of an era for St Matthews Catholic School, with half of its students bidding farewell to the Lewis Street campus they've known for so long.

