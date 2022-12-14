Popular TV personality Catriona Rowntree heading to Rylstone as Australia Day ambassador

Australian TV personality Catriona Rowntree is the Mid-Western Region Australia Day Ambassador for 2023.
Council made the announcement on Wednesday evening. Rowntree is known as 'Australia's Most Travelled Woman' and long-time host of Channel Nine's Getaway program. In addition to hosting Getaway for 16 years, she has worked across radio and television, on programs including the National IQ Test, Funniest Home Videos, Logies Red Carpet Arrivals and The Chopping Block.
Catriona has utilised her passion for community work as the Patron of the Arnotts Foundation, Ambassador for OCRF, Mission Australia, and Phillip Island Penguins.
Mayor of Mid-Western Regional Council, Des Kennedy said in a release that he was delighted to welcome Catriona Rowntree to the region.
"Catriona is one of the most recognisable Australian television personalities and was invited into our lounge rooms for over a decade, showing us the wonders of the world," Cr Kennedy said.
"We cannot wait to show her around our region and show her why we've been crowned with Australia's Top Tourism Town two years running."
The Mid-Western Region's 2023 Australia Day celebrations will be held on Thursday, 26 January at Rylstone Showground beginning with a barbecue breakfast at 8am followed by the official ceremony at 9am.
