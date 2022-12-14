THREATENING a Penrith Panthers outfit - there are not many teams that have managed to do it in 2022, so when a group of players that had only come together 30 minutes before kick off does it you know they're something special.
That special group of players are the Western Cubs - the first under 18s Western women's side.
On Saturday afternoon at Bathurst's Carrington Park under the guidance of coach Kaitlyn Mason, the Western Cubs very nearly upset their Penrith rivals.
Penrith held on to win the clash six tries to five, but the Cubs proved something that Mason already knew - there's a whole lot of talented female players within the Western region.
Mason was part of the inaugural Western Women's Nines competition in 2016 that allowed females to play tackle for the first time.
Since then she's seen it grow in to what is now a five-grade, six-club competition.
"I'm not surprised, I knew it was there, it was just giving them the opportunity to take it further," Mason said.
"Once we created that opportunity and competition with the Western Women's, we had the players and the talent there but we just needed that comp to develop the younger players.
"So it's not really surprising, the talent is there, it's just that the opportunities now are greater than what they were.
"I'm so grateful that I have the opportunity to help develop their skills and give them confidence to now to take it one step further," Mason said.
While some of Mason's side for Saturday's match included a handful of players who been part of Western's inaugural Lisa Fiaola Cup squad, for most it was a new experience.
They had little time to get to know each other before running out against Penrith, so Mason stressed a simple message.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.