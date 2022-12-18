Council secures $205,000 for BMX track project estimated to cost half a million dollars

A planned BMX track at Glen Willow has taken another step forward after funding from a program that distributes a portion of gaming machine revenue.
Member for the Dubbo electorate Dugald Saunders was in Mudgee last week to announce that the Mid-Western Regional Council has secured $205,000 to construct the track, less than half of the projected cost of $500,000.
At its February 2, 2022 meeting councillor Paul Cavalier put forward a successful motion to investigate suitable sites and provide in principle support for the idea. A subsequent report was completed by council's Manager of Recreation Services which outlined a number of recommendations.
At the May 18, 2022 Council meeting, Mid-Western Regional councillors voted unanimously to investigate the building a BMX pump track at Glen Willow.
According to the report which can be viewed online, the estimated cost for the budget was set at $500,000 and the Glen Willow master plan has been updated.
The report outlined a number of material options for the construction of the track and recommended that an asphalt track would be the most suitable.
A number of locations were considered, including at the West End Sporting Complex in west Mudgee and at Victoria Park. The report noted that there are a number of unauthorised BMX sites around the region that 'pose significant risk to the community and the environment'.
Mid-Western Regional Council Mayor Des Kennedy said last week the Mudgee Pump Track will be inclusive of all ability levels from young children on balance bikes right through to BMX riders.
"The asphalt track will be a fantastic addition to the Glen Willow Regional Sporting Complex and will only add to the recreation for local children and families with nearby sporting fields, shared pathways and Mudgee Dog Park," Councillor Kennedy said in a press release to media.
"We know sporty families with young children really value high quality playing facilities, and Glen Willow is already one of the premier regional sporting facilities in Australia," Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said in a press release to media.
