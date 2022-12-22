Mudgee Guardian

With rugby union in his blood, Tully Robertson is stepping up

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated December 22 2022 - 11:57am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trent and Tully Robertson come from a strong rugby union background. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

For Tully Robertson, playing rugby union is in his blood, and just as well as the young player is making a name for himself on the national state with ambitions to one day put on the green and gold jersey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.