With rugby union in his blood, Tully Robertson is stepping up

For Tully Robertson, playing rugby union is in his blood, and just as well as the young player is making a name for himself on the national state with ambitions to one day put on the green and gold jersey.
"I've been playing [for the Mudgee Wombats] since I was three - I wasn't registered until I was five - I played when I was three as a very little kid and I've played ever since," Tully joked.
Robertson's game took a major step up recently, making the cut for the NSW Waratahs Gen Blue U15 academy, giving him a chance to see what it takes to go to the next level.
Training took place at the state of the art NSW Waratahs high-performance sports and community centre in Daceyville.
"It takes a lot of hard work, training with your club it sets a foundation - with a lot of hard work on and off the field to get there, so it's really rewarding," he said.
"It definitely pushes you, it 100 per cent brings out the best in you. It's your skills up against theirs, they put them to the the test. Even just doing little drills that you might have done before but they're doing them at a high level and just getting through that.
"It was tough, it was very physical, but mostly fun playing with other good players from around Sydney, NSW country areas up at the coast. It was good just coming together as one and just training with the best of the best."
Proud dad Trent Robertson said the experience benefited them both.
"It's probably one of those things where you don't expect it but when it comes - I think it's just a great opportunity to get involved in that next level and see what you need to do, they've gone through things like nutrition, how to look after yourself, how to prepare and even how to recover...," he said.
"From a coaching point of view it's good to be able to bring that back here to use with the boys next year.
"It's one of those things where he's made one level and now he's got to keep going. We've always said once you achieve something you can get there - but to go to the next level you have to put in more work.
"He hasn't made it to the world cup Wallaby squad yet," Trent laughed.
