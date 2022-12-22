Gifts of experience for Christmas are a better choice Advertising Feature

As we grow up we appreciate experiential gifts more. We also remember the person who gave them better than we do for gifts of material goods. Picture by Shutterstock

The concept of giving an experience rather than a physical gift (or a gift card, or cash) isn't new, but multiple studies seem to keep showing the same potential advantages over the alternatives.

Obviously there are things to consider, whatever you give. For a start it needs to be suitable for the person you're giving it too, depending on factors such as their age, physical capacity and interests.

When done correctly though, what these studies find is the experience you give can help create a closer bond between yourself and the recipient.

In 2016 the University of Toronto, Scarborough's research showed that, for teens and adults at least, it's better to give an experience rather than a thing.

"The reason experiential gifts are more socially connecting is that they tend to be more emotionally evocative," assistant professor at the time Cindy Chan told Science Daily.

"An experiential gift elicits a strong emotional response when a recipient consumes it - like the fear and awe of a safari adventure, the excitement of a rock concert or the calmness of a spa - and is more intensely emotional than a material possession," Chan said.

An earlier study by Cornell University in New York from 2010, regarding what you buy for yourself, suggested you'd also be happier with spending your money on a holiday you enjoy rather than a new car or a big TV.

"Things like a new material purchase make us happy initially, but very quickly we adapt to it, and it doesn't bring us all that much joy," said professor of psychology Thomas Gilovich when he and Travis J. Carter, Ph.D published the study in an issue of Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

"You could argue that adaptation is sort of an enemy of happiness. Other kinds of expenditures, such as experiential purchases, don't seem as subject to adaptation," he said.

He also explained that comparing experiences to one another is very difficult because they are unique, however material goods can also leave the buyer (or recipient) wondering what else they might have been able to have.

Circling back to that point about age though, a 2020 study by the University of Illinois in Chicago found that younger kids may still be better off being given material goods rather than experiences.

Specifically, as published in Science Direct, "children aged 3 to 12 years find more happiness from goods than from experiences, but the effect changes over time. The happiness children derive from experiences increases with age, eventually surpassing happiness derived from goods."



The reason for this is the same reason adults are better off with experiences. It's because one of the main benefits of an experience is the memories it will create. As such, "these effects (as children grow up) are mediated by increases in cognitive developmental factors; memory and theory of mind."

Therefore, your goal for giving an experience should be something they will not just enjoy, but remember fondly as well.

Thrill-seekers may find pleasure in a skydive, balloon ride, helicopter joy flight or riding in a race car for some hot laps.

Foodies may like any number of dining experiences in a variety of locations, especially with a view or perhaps on the water.

Animal lovers may enjoy any number of the experiences offered by zoos, wildlife parks and other sanctuaries. Or even just tickets for entry (a one-off, or a season pass).

Behind-the-scenes access may interest them, like a TV production set or a premium membership to their favourite sports team.



Also on sport, maybe they'd enjoy a private lesson with a professional player.