Christmas is broadly a great time to celebrate, be together, eat a little too much, and aside from some very precious and valued workers, take the day off.
But what does it all mean? The good news with Christmas is that it does exactly what it says on the tin.
There is much to enjoy about the season, but at its core Christmas is to be 'gathered by the Christ'.
Christmas recalls that Jesus Christ was born in Bethlehem.
Jesus Christ, the name behind the day, tells us much about the day itself.
Jesus means 'the Lord is salvation' while Christ means 'anointed'.
Christmas recalls and celebrates that Jesus Christ was born to be the man of God's choosing to bring salvation.
He was the one who would take all and any, no matter how far from God, and gather them to be their own people.
How does he do this? Well, it's all in the name!
It was said of Jesus before he was born, that he would have a nickname. Like many, his nickname describes an unmissable part of him!
The Bible says, "...they will call him Immanuel" (which means God with us) - Matthew 2:23.
Now here is where Jesus stands alone in history. He is not only the man chosen for salvation, He himself is God, the Son - He is God.
The name says it all. Christmas is to celebrate Jesus' birth, being gathered by him and being gathered into God's own family. He is God with us.
Christmas calls us to put our faith in Him. Christmas is God with us, and by faith we are with Him.
The good news is that we can find that meaning once again.
A local church service is the place to start. Hopefully what you hear and see may inspire you to realise by faith and grace what the true meaning of Christmas is.
Wishing a truly blessed Christmas to you and all your family.
Merry Christmas!
Do you ever struggle to think of the perfect gift? Wake up in the middle of the night stressing about what to buy that special someone?
We've all been there, and I'm sure we'll be there again. When it comes to gift buying at Christmas, there are those who love it and those who dread it. What if there was a place, a magical location, that would solve all of your gift-buying needs? Well, look no further than your local bookshop.
Sarria Butler, a bookseller who has worked in bookshops on opposite sides of the country and the United Kingdom, assured us reading is not only popular, but books are thriving.
"People have been reading a lot more. I think COVID has had a positive impact on it," she said. "We all needed a bit of escapism during the peak of the pandemic, and reading offered the solace a lot of people craved. I had so many customers state they hadn't read a whole book since high school and they're really enjoying it now."
Sarria started her bookselling career when she was 19 at Dillons Bookshop in South Australia. A locally owned, independent store, it was the pathway to what began Sarria's passion for selling books to children. The store has now expanded its children's section into a large, diverse, and extremely welcoming space for kids to enjoy.
"My love for children's books was fostered in what was, in comparison to now, quite a small section," she said. "Talking to parents and kids about books, giving recommendations - that's my favourite thing about the job. Getting kids excited about reading and giddy for another makes my heart sing. They're so eager for a new story, a new adventure. I guess that's why I love working in the book industry. Because really, we don't work in books; we work in stories."
Sarria then moved to London and worked at Waterstones Clapham Junction before moving back to Adelaide to continue working at Dillons. Now at 27, she's in Perth and has been working happily at Boffins Books. She's been in the industry for a long time, and it's safe to say that when it comes to recommendations, she knows what she's talking about.
When it comes to non-fiction, Sarria said there were some stand-out biographies, including My Dream Time by Ash Barty, Australia According to Hoges by Paul Hogan, I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jenette McCurdy, Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry, The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama, Now Now, Not Ever by Julia Gillard and A Village in the Third Reich by Julie Boyd.
For fiction, she said some popular books were Cormac McCarthy's Stellar Maris, Jane Harper's Exiles, S.J. Bennett's Murder Most Royal, Colleen Hoover's It Starts With Us, Patricia Cornwell's Autopsy, and Claire Keegan's Small Things Like These.
Drumroll, please, for children's recommendations. Sarria recommended Tim Flannery's Creepy Crawly Critters, Jackie French's Diary of a Rescued Wombat, and Keeper of the Lot Cities book 9 Stellarlune. "The one I'm most excited for is The Bookseller's Apprentice by Amelia Mellor - a prequel to The Grandest Bookshop in the World, which was an Australian wide best-seller," Sarria said.
Exciting young adult titles included a beautiful hardcover edition of Red White and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston; Booked by Kwame Alexander, a graphic novel for all soccer obsessed kids; Gleanings by Neal Shusterman, an exciting collection of story from the Arc of a Scythe trilogy; Pride and Predemitation by Tirzah Price, a murder mystery makeover of the classic Pride and Prejudice which is perfect for fans of Stalking Jack the Ripper; and The River Has Teeth by Erica Waters is the perfect thriller to wrap up the list.
With these recommendations under your belt, you're now ready to take Christmas by storm.
When planning your Christmas shopping this year, how about showing a little support for the businesses in your local community.
You might be surprised by the amazing and unique gifts you could find.
Overall, the Christmas spending figures are looking good for businesses this year.
Australian Retail Association CEO Paul Zahra said Christmas is the most critical time of the year on the retail calendar and given the financial pressure households are under at the moment, many businesses were feeling nervous about a potential downturn in spending over the festive period.
"However, the good news is that consumers are set to continue opening their wallets in the face of cost-of-living pressures with $63.9 billion to be spent in stores and online in the lead up to Christmas - a 3 per cent increase on last year," he said.
These are good figures, according to Larni Boroughs who is the assistant manager of a retail gift store, but she would like to see a majority of that spending for the benefit of local businesses.
"Our gift store strives to make sure they have a special presence in the local community," she said.
"We hire and support local members of the community and are proud to supply our area with beautiful gifts."
Larni's store is ready for the busy Christmas period with great deals and festive displays.
She said stores like hers had a more specialised range of goods allowing shoppers a better selection than a big department store.
"There's nothing better than walking into a local gift shop and seeing the beautiful displays, smelling the wonderful scents and really experiencing the excitement of choosing a Christmas gift.
"Why shop at the big name department stores when there are so many small business stores close by?"
Paul said that for many small businesses, sales are critical in replenishing cash reserves from the pandemic period.
"We are likely to see many Australians bring their spending forward this Christmas, as they aim to get in ahead of inflationary increases, avoid supply issues and secure their gifts well ahead of the Christmas rush."
Christmas can be expensive, as we all know. But it doesn't have to be, especially when it comes to decorating.
There are simple but stunning ways to decorate the home and Christmas table, which is great for the hip pocket and the environment.
Just go natural. If you are fortunate to live in a nature-blessed area, foraging for natural decorations is all part of the fun.
Pine cones, branches and needles, twigs, moss, berries, flowers and foliage can be combined to create a striking effect.
Red Callistemon (bottlebrush) look particularly striking on the table if they're flowering around Christmas. You don't really need anything else with those beauties on show.
Another free but gorgeous decorating idea for a mantelpiece, Christmas table or sideboard is a row of bottles or jars (or cans, teapots, vases), each with a Christmas berry branch. Use one colour for the container or mix and match. There are no rules when it comes to Christmas decorating these days.
If you do love the scent of Christmas lilies, it's worth the $20-$50 spent as they look and smell fabulous.
If you want to create a northern hemisphere Christmas ambience - that is, wintry - amber candles with a Christmas spice scent are heavenly. There are also many natural candles on the market made of soy and beeswax.
Fairy lights are not environmentally friendly but do look beautiful; just don't go overboard. For larger displays, LED and solar-powered lights are the most sustainable.
Fruit makes a fabulous natural display but can add to the Christmas budget. Cheaper options are dried orange slices and cinnamon-studded oranges made into pretty ornaments.
If the budget allows, bowls of juicy cherries, plums, peaches and nectarines add vibrant colour - and then you can eat them.
Of course, there is nothing better than a real Christmas tree, especially selecting one at a Christmas tree farm. But a real tree can be expensive (though if buying from a charity, consider splurging).
For a cheaper option, simply use branches as a tree and make your own decorations with twigs. There are countless suggestions online for creative inspiration, or you can buy natural decorations from many outlets these days. Wreaths, garlands, door and wall decorations, candle votives, name card holders - all can be made with twigs and branches.
Branches and twigs can also be arranged on a wall in the shape of a Christmas tree; hang decorations or Christmas cards, and you have an eye-catching tree totally for free.
So simple yet so stunning. And so good for the planet.
The concept of giving an experience rather than a physical gift (or a gift card, or cash) isn't new, but multiple studies seem to keep showing the same potential advantages over the alternatives.
Obviously there are things to consider, whatever you give. For a start it needs to be suitable for the person you're giving it too, depending on factors such as their age, physical capacity and interests.
When done correctly though, what these studies find is the experience you give can help create a closer bond between yourself and the recipient.
In 2016 the University of Toronto, Scarborough's research showed that, for teens and adults at least, it's better to give an experience rather than a thing.
"The reason experiential gifts are more socially connecting is that they tend to be more emotionally evocative," assistant professor at the time Cindy Chan told Science Daily.
"An experiential gift elicits a strong emotional response when a recipient consumes it - like the fear and awe of a safari adventure, the excitement of a rock concert or the calmness of a spa - and is more intensely emotional than a material possession," Chan said.
An earlier study by Cornell University in New York from 2010, regarding what you buy for yourself, suggested you'd also be happier with spending your money on a holiday you enjoy rather than a new car or a big TV.
"Things like a new material purchase make us happy initially, but very quickly we adapt to it, and it doesn't bring us all that much joy," said professor of psychology Thomas Gilovich when he and Travis J. Carter, Ph.D published the study in an issue of Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.
"You could argue that adaptation is sort of an enemy of happiness. Other kinds of expenditures, such as experiential purchases, don't seem as subject to adaptation," he said.
He also explained that comparing experiences to one another is very difficult because they are unique, however material goods can also leave the buyer (or recipient) wondering what else they might have been able to have.
Circling back to that point about age though, a 2020 study by the University of Illinois in Chicago found that younger kids may still be better off being given material goods rather than experiences.
Specifically, as published in Science Direct, "children aged 3 to 12 years find more happiness from goods than from experiences, but the effect changes over time. The happiness children derive from experiences increases with age, eventually surpassing happiness derived from goods."
The reason for this is the same reason adults are better off with experiences. It's because one of the main benefits of an experience is the memories it will create. As such, "these effects (as children grow up) are mediated by increases in cognitive developmental factors; memory and theory of mind."
Therefore, your goal for giving an experience should be something they will not just enjoy, but remember fondly as well.
Thrill-seekers may find pleasure in a skydive, balloon ride, helicopter joy flight or riding in a race car for some hot laps.
Foodies may like any number of dining experiences in a variety of locations, especially with a view or perhaps on the water.
Animal lovers may enjoy any number of the experiences offered by zoos, wildlife parks and other sanctuaries. Or even just tickets for entry (a one-off, or a season pass).
Behind-the-scenes access may interest them, like a TV production set or a premium membership to their favourite sports team.
Also on sport, maybe they'd enjoy a private lesson with a professional player.
There are also many short local tours, either near where they live, or near to somewhere you know they will visit (and have some time while they are there), that they would remember fondly for some time.