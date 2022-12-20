Mudgee Guardian
Crime

Missing people in Orange and the NSW Central West

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated December 20 2022 - 11:19am, first published 11:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Missing people in Orange and the NSW Central West: (Top) Judith Young, Michelle Mills, George Brook. (Bottom) Max Day, James Rice, Judith Young.

Murder, abduction, voluntary disappearance, misadventure ... or something else?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.