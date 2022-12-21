Mudgee Guardian
Our Future
In Depth

'Protection' against renewable projects as NSW introduces new rules that put some projects in doubt

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated December 21 2022 - 11:19pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Protection' against renewables as NSW introduces new rules that put wind and solar projects in doubt

Renewable energy projects like wind and solar will have some extra hurdles to jump through to get approved in the Mid-Western Region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.