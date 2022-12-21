'Protection' against renewables as NSW introduces new rules that put wind and solar projects in doubt

Renewable energy projects like wind and solar will have some extra hurdles to jump through to get approved in the Mid-Western Region.
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders was in Mudgee on Wednesday, 21 December to announce that Mudgee has been added to a growing list of towns across the state that are 'protected' from encroaching renewable energy developments.
The new rules would mean a project could be blocked if it endangered the visual appeal of a town or affected future land use like agriculture.
The Mid-Western Region has a number of completed and developing renewable energy projects, with criticisms being levelled at some by affected residents including the Burrundulla solar project that is currently before the Land and Environment Court.
The Burrundulla project which Andrew Palmer from the Mudgee Chamber of Commerce once called a 'scar on the landscape' and would leave a bad taste in the mouths of tourists could be affected by these new rules.
Read more:
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said the new rules were introduced to protect the future of towns like Mudgee.
"Given the increasing number of these projects, we updated planning rules to better protect our regional cities and population from incompatible development, and safeguard vital land needed to help them grow and prosper," Mr Saunders said.
"In recognition of its forecast growth and importance as a tourism and social infrastructure hub, Mudgee has now been added to the list.
"This will ensure large scale solar and wind projects can only be approved if they do not have significant impacts on the future use of land, views, and scenic quality of the town."
The policy applies to all proposed large-scale solar and wind projects. These are typically classified as State Significant Development and Regionally Significant Development, and are determined by the Department, the Independent Planning Commission or Regional Planning Panels.
It does not affect small-scale solar and wind projects like household solar panels, which are used to generate electricity for household use.
Mid-Western Regional Council Mayor Des Kennedy said the policies offer protection for current and future residents and industries like tourism that will be increasingly important as Mudgee's dependence on the coal industry declines.
"It gives us a bit of security... on the visual impact within a ten-kilometre radius... who knows what is going to happen in 30-40 years in our town, where our residential areas are going to be?," Cr Kennedy said.
"The boom on the solar generation and the wind generation... it's really hitting everybody by surprise. So we're a little bit reactive rather than being proactive about where you can do these, and now we have the Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ)... hopefully that can base these around with a bit of planning as opposed to just coming around and putting a solar farm here and a solar farm there. I think it's a good result for everybody...
"Our tourism industry is worth over $100 million to our region, so if you start playing around with that, disrupting the visuals of our town, it could be damaging in the long run. As all the greenies will tell you, 'we won't be burning coal forever'. So when those coal mines shut down out there we've got to have some industry - and I see tourism as our industry moving forward in the next 50, 60, 70 years."
Other cities the policy applies to include Albury, Armidale, Bathurst, Dubbo, Griffith, Goulburn, Orange, Tamworth, and Wagga Wagga.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.