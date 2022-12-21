When progressing through the ranks of a representative career, there's probably no better mentor than one that's won two NRL premierships.
For the Western Rams under 18s side, they have exactly that with former Penrith Panthers and Manly Sea Eagles player Shane Rodney at the helm.
Having coached Orange Hawks this year, and continuing on with the role in 2023, Rodney decided to keep himself busy in the off-season with the Rams' representative program.
"I just wanted to be involved there with helping the next generation come through," he said.
"If I could help some progress or enhance their footy then there was a passion there to do that.
"An opportunity came up with the Rams and I have the link there with Penrith ... it's an opportunity I'm looking forward to, I understand it's a challenging role with the Western region being so spread out and you don't get a lot of time with the players to prepare for the season but that's a challenge I'm looking forward to."
Having previously played for Penrith, Rodney the perfect choice considering the affiliation between the Rams and Panthers.
Rodney's time with the Panthers lasted from 2002 to 2008, which included the 2003 premiership.
The former second-rower admitted systems have changed from his playing days, but coaching in 2019 means he's familiar with how the Panthers are run today.
Western Rams' first competitive match in the Laurie Daley Cup will be against Macarthur West Tigers at Carrington Park, Bathurst on February 5.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
