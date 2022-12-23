Member for Calare Andrew Gee has announced plans to resign from the National Party.
Disagreement on key policy positions - including the Indigenous Voice to Parliament - was cited as the primary reason for the decision.
"I was once a true believer but I'm not anymore. The National Party of today is very different to the one of my youth," Mr Gee said in a media statement.
"I feel that I can best represent the constituents ... and our region by speaking out on issues, free from party constraints and expectations."
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
