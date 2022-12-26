University Online: How to choose a career to upskill into

Upskilling in an area that you are passionate about will only lead you to a happy life, as you have a deep connection to that subject matter. Picture supplied

This is branded content.



When the time comes to pursue a new career, there are so many things to consider. You want to choose a career that will be interesting and rewarding, with enough variability that you can look forward to each day. Before you make the switch to a new career, it is critical that you upskill yourself so that you have the skills and qualifications to complete the role in your newly chosen profession.

So if you want to study forensics or get a Juris Doctorate online, let's understand how you can choose a career to upskill through an online university.

Leverage your existing qualifications

Rather than completely starting again from scratch, it might make sense to actually leverage your existing qualifications. That means, if you have an undergraduate degree, you can upskill further so you walk away with a master's or a higher graduate certificate. Taking this path may allow you to apply for more senior roles within the sectors you are in so you can technically change your career path but still benefit from your precious hard work. Take a look at the roles and qualifications of your senior leaders and see if you can find those qualifications online.

Choose an area you are passionate about

Is there an area of interest that sets your heart on fire? Upskilling in an area that you are passionate about will only lead you to a happy life, as you have a deep connection to that subject matter. Creative writing, helping others or social media marketing - take the time to consider what your interests are and how you can find a course that fits. Your upskilling journey might be a short or long course and may direct you to a new interest area altogether, but you will only know if you start exploring the online university courses now.

Explore market trends

If you have no idea about which career path to upskill into and do not have a real preference, then you may wish to explore market trends to see what professionals will be in demand. Automation will replace some roles in the future and there will be some industries that will absolutely explode in new areas and high demand for skilled professionals. Read these market trends and reports from futurists to get a sense of what is coming and how you can capitalise on that. When you have an idea of the industry that is most future-proof, you can begin to look more closely at the roles in that sector and find upskilling university courses to take.

Look for government incentives

We do not all have the luxury of paying for every qualification or course we are interested in. Fortunately, there are many government incentives that can cover part of or the entire cost of the course. This may be due to a shortage of professionals in a certain profession, or they may be trying to support new and emerging industries that champion sustainability and other ethical practices. You should be able to find out which online and in-person university courses can be subsidised on federal and state government channels.

You may also want to note that these government incentives may not cover the course itself, but the tools you require and transport. For example, in Victoria, certain trades have their tools and car registration covered by the government as well as free Victorian TAFE courses.

Work out what your skill gaps are

A great place to start in deciding what online university to choose for upskilling is to understand what your skill gaps are first. This is a great time to do a skills gap analysis. Do you lack administration skills or strategy and planning? Have a think about some past reviews and feedback you have had and even some tasks and projects that have challenged you. This will give you an idea of what areas you may require upskilling in. After all, you do not want to invest time and money in an area you are already very competent in.



Are you feeling more confident about your decision in upskilling at university? Take some time to understand all the factors that go into choosing a course.