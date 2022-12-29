CONSIDERING the terrain it covers, there was a certain irony in 2022 being such an up and down year for the proposed Great Western Highway upgrade from Lithgow to Katoomba.
After many years of build-up and planning, this was meant to be the year when some of the final pieces of the puzzle were put into place - and even, perhaps, when major work started on one of the various sections.
Instead, the multi-billion dollar project was rocked by the release of a report in May that recommended the proposed central tunnel not go ahead and then by the postponement of federal funding in October.
For all that, though, the NSW Government and Bathurst MP and Deputy Premier Paul Toole (who has been closely associated with the project from the start) ended 2022 with some good news: major work on one of the upgrade's sections would start within months.
The year started with unhappiness from the National Trust, whose NSW branch president Neil Wykes wrote to the new NSW Transport Minister about the consultation and feedback deadline for the Little Hartley to Lithgow section of the highway upgrade.
"It is a denial of natural justice to have such an unreasonable shortness of exhibition period given the sheer size of the project, volume of material and significance of the places the proposal will impact," Mr Wykes wrote.
In April, the NSW and federal governments revealed more details about the first phase of work for the Little Hartley to Lithgow section.
A new flyover interchange at Coxs River Road would carry vehicles safely over the upgraded Great Western Highway, Member for Calare Andrew Gee said.
May brought confirmation that the proposed 11-kilometre central tunnel in the upgrade would be toll-free, but it also brought news, later in the month, that the NSW Government's independent body Infrastructure NSW had recommended that a number of "megaprojects", including the tunnel, be delayed due to the problem of rising costs.
A few days later, in early June, MP Mr Toole said there would be no change to the Great Western Highway upgrade timing despite the Infrastructure NSW recommendation.
"The government is still committed to megaprojects and the Great Western Highway is one of those projects that is going to continue with delivery," he said.
Some of the regularly repeated criticisms of the Great Western Highway upgrade were addressed in a report released in late June.
The Submissions Report and Community Consultation Report on the Little Hartley to Lithgow section said that, even if the Bells Line of Road was instead upgraded, "significant traffic volumes would still remain on the Great Western Highway".
"An upgrade of the Bells Line of Road would also potentially have a significant impact on the World Heritage Area and has extremely challenging terrain," the Submissions Report and Community Consultation Report said.
"Upgrading the Bells Line of Road remains a longer term priority for the NSW Government."
The biggest news on the highway upgrade came in October, when the new Albanese Government confirmed it was delaying the federal funding for the project.
"The Federal Government claim to be committed to this upgrade but actions speak louder than words. By putting funding on hold, they've effectively put this project into 'go slow mode', condemning those travelling through the mountains to years more of sitting in traffic," MP Mr Toole said.
But new Infrastructure Minister Catherine King said the new Albanese Government wanted to make sure "the pipeline of infrastructure investment" lined up with "the capacity to actually deliver it".
As the year came to an end, the NSW Government had a positive note on which to end: the contract for work on the 1.2-kilometre Medlow Bath section had been awarded and work was due to start as soon as March.
That work will involve widening the highway to four lanes through the village.
"The Great Western Highway upgrade is fast becoming a reality," MP Mr Toole said of the imminent Medlow Bath work.
He'll be no doubt be hoping those words prove true in 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.