Mudgee Guardian

Police have reached out to western NSW communities as road accidents resulted in two deaths in 11 days operation

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated January 5 2023 - 10:09am, first published 10:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Police reaching out to road users in western NSW towns to keep safe, watch their speed and drive to road conditions due to the recent floods. Picture ACM File

Police have made a plea for safety on our roads following a deadly Christmas and New Year period in the western area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.