Missing woman has been located

A woman reported missing from the Blue Mountains has now been located.
The 54-year-old was last seen on the Great Western Highway, at Lithgow, near Erin's Outdoor Centre, during the afternoon of January 3.
When she could not be located, officers from Chifley Police District were notified and immediately commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Following inquiries, the woman was found safe and well this morning, January 5.
Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.
