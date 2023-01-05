Truck crash causes Castlereagh Highway closure

The Castlereagh Highway is closed in both directions between the Golden Highway at Dunedoo and Cobbora Road at Mendooran due to a truck crash.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Motorists who need to travel between Dunedoo and Gilgandra can use the Golden Highway and Newell Highway via Dubbo.
Motorists using this diversion are advised to allow extra travel time.
Emergency services and traffic crews are on site.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.