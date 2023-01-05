Mudgee Guardian

Motorists advised to avoid Castlereagh Highway near Dunedoo following truck crash

Updated January 5 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 4:49pm
Truck crash causes Castlereagh Highway closure

The Castlereagh Highway is closed in both directions between the Golden Highway at Dunedoo and Cobbora Road at Mendooran due to a truck crash.

Local News

