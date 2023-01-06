Everyone has walked away unharmed after Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews were alerted to a car fire just before 7am on Goolma Road.
The car was unoccupied on arrival, and crews noticed the fire had spread and started a small grass fire.
Fire fighters from Goolma, Spicers Creek, Bodangora were able to contain the grass fire around 7.45am.
Orana RFS also sent its Group Three vehicle to help with the car fire and by 8.45am the fire was put out.
"It wasn't a major threat and it was dealt with quickly, but people need to make sure in these hot conditions they are adhering to all the rules," an RFS spokesperson said.
"It doesn't take much for a grass fire to get out of control, so please be careful."
Orana Rural Fire Service (Orana RFS) operations officer Peter Fothergill said if you see an unattended fire ring triple zero immediately.
"It's very dry out there and fires will start easily," he said.
"Prepare your properties, make sure there are no long grass near any building and houses, and monitor the conditions of your livestock.
"Keep an eye out for lightning and storms and watch out for any smoke starting on your land."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport.
