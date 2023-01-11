Mudgee Guardian

'We'd be nowhere without them': How a community keeps their junior footy teams strong

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated January 11 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The health of a small community can sometimes be measured in the strength of its local sporting scene, and if Gulgong Junior Rugby League is anything to go by, the town is in a very good place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.