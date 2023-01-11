'We'd be nowhere without them': How a community keeps their junior footy teams strong

The health of a small community can sometimes be measured in the strength of its local sporting scene, and if Gulgong Junior Rugby League is anything to go by, the town is in a very good place.
However, President Norm Gudgeon says they wouldn't be as strong as they are were it not for the sponsors and volunteers who are the heart of the Gulgong Junior Rugby League (JRL) community.
He said that travel is simply a part of country footy. "Most parents drive for a great day of football, whether it be here, Coonamble or Walgett. You've got to support the little clubs so they keep going and they can keep coming to support you," he said.
"It's the same with our volunteers too - the canteen and the groundsmen and the people that come down early and set up through the day. Those cold mornings when you're down there at 6.30 setting up, getting the canteen ready, hammering goalposts in the ground, marking out the fields. It makes it all worthwhile once the day is over when you see the appreciation.
"There's a lot of good kids and a lot of great little footballers in our club but without football what would they be going? We've got a lot of great volunteers and in our coaches and in our support staff, trainers... Without volunteers we don't go anywhere..."
The Gulgong league community was not immune to the ravages of COVID, with one season abandoned and another with fewer registrations than hoped. But Norm said things are looking up and club registrations are trending upward.
"We got more numbers last year than we did the year before, mostly due to COVID slowing everything down... it was great to see. I think we had 132 kids registered last year," he said.
"We're hoping for better this year - it was our first year with league tag in the 11-13 years age range and we ended up getting two teams [worth] out of them.
"We're in a good position, we have great local sponsors here in Gulgong who really look after us and really care about the kids in the town."
Registrations opened this week and Norm wanted to encourage players and parents to register and become part of a thriving and supportive local footy club.
"We had some kids come and play... we had 8s, 10s and 12s come from Walgett one weekend and I ran into their coach at the general meeting and he said it was one of the best days they'd ever had, that even with the mud and the water, the football was great. They're a great bunch of kids too.
"I said before that without our local sponsorships and our local support through the town, we wouldn't be able to carry on. Without the kids, we couldn't carry on either. There are some great kids and some great young footballers."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.