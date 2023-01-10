Brett Thompson would have made the trek from Gulgong to Orange last Friday optimistic about his chances in the On-Trac Ag Country Boosted Maiden Handicap (1000m).
But with a horse boasting Winx-like odds in the field, something special would be needed to see three-year-old Cumboogle hit the line first.
The veteran Central District Racing Association trainer got more than special from his bay gelding.
Having jumped strongly at Towac Park in race two of Friday's Family Fun Day card, Cumboogle ($13) headed the field for the bulk of the opening half of the race.
It was then things began to take a turn.
Hot on his horse's tail for those opening exchanges was the heavily-backed pre-race favourite, Dean Mirfin's Ida's Rules ($1.30).
And when the pair hit the home stretch at Towac Park, the favourite justified the pre-race hype to storm ahead.
Meanwhile, Thompson's chance seemed to tail off, angling left in an odd attack of the final two furlongs of the race-day sprint.
At that point, with Ida's Rules firming and Cumboogle almost self-imploding, the race looked over.
But things shifted, spectacularly if you're a fan of the popular Thompson stables.
Cumboogle's young hoop Shayleigh Ingelse managed to correct the course and when that happened punters in Orange got a good look at the sort of promise the Gulgong gelding possess.
He surged late to spring a genuine upset, edging out Ida's Rules by a nose in the $27,000 sprint.
It wasn't a race in two for the full journey, however, with Alison Smith's Loch Anton Lady ($11) there at the line challenging as well, but it was the barnstorming final 200m from Cumboogle that punters will remember most.
Smith had a number of runners in the second at Towac, and finished with a fourth placing Suomenlinna ($10) as well as Loch Anton Lady's third-place finish.
It wasn't all near misses for Mirfin, though. The Bathurst-based trainer picked up a win with Armathea in the fourth, the Kennards Hire Benchmark 58 Handicap, also over 1000m.
Friday's meeting represented Racing Orange's first of the 2023 calendar year after rain washed out three of the club's last four meetings at the back-end of 2022.
