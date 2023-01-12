How you can have your voice heard on the Bowdens Silver Project

If you have something to say about the Bowdens Silver Project at Lue, now is your chance.
The community will get a chance to have its say on a proposal for the Bowdens Silver Project at a public hearing to be held by the NSW Independent Planning Commission on Wednesday 15th, Thursday 16th and Friday 17th of February 2023 at Mudgee Showground.
The mine has faced some pushback from residents concerned about the environmental impacts, however the company notes that during the submission period, 79 per cent of submissions made were in favour of the proposal.
While the commission has access to all previous submissions made to the Department on the proposal, they said it was helpful for the Commission to also hear from stakeholders about their views on the Department's assessment of the key issues and proposed conditions of consent.
Anyone wishing to have their say at the public hearing must pre-register on the Commission's website using the Speaker Registration Form.
In June 2016, the project was bought by Silver Mines Limited after a downturn in the silver price saw the previous owners cease operations.
Silver Mines Limited (SML) has announced progress on its Bowdens Silver Project. CEO Anthony McClure told ausbiz that the New South Wales Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) has assessed the Project as being in the public interest and approvable subject to conditions of consent.
The DPE has now referred the Project to the Independent Planning Commission of New South Wales (IPC) for final determination.
The deadline for speaker registrations is 12pm AEDT on Thursday 9th February 2023.
Written submissions can also be lodged using the 'Have Your Say' portal on the Commission's website: www.ipcn.nsw.gov.au/have-your-say. Written submissions will be accepted until 5pm AEST on Friday 24 February 2023.
The public hearing will be broadcast live online at www.ipcn.nsw.gov.au/livestream
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.