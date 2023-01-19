Robinson looking to go one step further as coach in 2023 season

Gearing up now for his second year in the job, club stalwart Jared Robinson has signed on with the Mudgee Dragons as First Division Coach for season 2023.
After a successful 2022 shepherding his side to the minor premiership he told the Mudgee Guardian he's keen to take what he's learned so far and take it one step further.
"It was a new experience for me, I'd coached 18s in the previous years before then but coaching adults team was certainly - I was a bit nervous but the boys all really as usual ripped in and they all poured into everything I was tried to implement," he said.
I couldn't ask for a team of better blokes to coach so I was very pleased with how the [2022] season went."
Looking for redemption against rivals Dubbo CYMS, Robinson is said there are a handful of teams to look out for this year and is confident in the roster of players.
"It's a bit different for us this year in reserve grade because we didn't play the Group 11 sides last year," he said.
"I'm assuming Dubbo CYMS is always very strong no matter what grade so they'll be one. Panthers obviously, last year they won the Group 10...
"In reserve grade it's very hard to know who's going to continue to play and who isn't. But they're probably two sides that will probably be up there.
"It's always different with a new round of people each week, everyone's got different work responsibilities and family commitments and we all understand that all that stuff comes before footy, but the hardest part for me is trying to have stuff ready for training and then you have a different number of people turn up and then you have change your plans on the run.
"I think this year we know that we'll have similar problems again. It's a matter of being able to move with what's going on. Then obviously being reserve grade not everyone is available each week so there's a challenge in the continual change in the side between who's available and not available and still being competitive."
The Dragons are set to be a team to watch this season and Robinson agrees. He welcomes anyone who is interested in having a go to come along to their weekly training sessions at Glen Willow.
"The majority of all the blokes have signed back on this season, we've lost a couple but we haven't gone out and really bulked up our squad for outside of town which I think is really good thing." he said.
"We've always had a high number of blokes that are from within the town itself so to be able draw on those blokes is a positive. Some of the blokes who played reserve grade this year and did really well - hopefully some of those guys can transition into first grade and can continue that path through. That would be ideal for us as a town and a club.
"If anyone's interested in having a run we train Wednesday and Friday at 6.30 pm at Glen Willow. We're always welcoming to anyone that's wants to come out and have a go."
