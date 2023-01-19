Mudgee Guardian

Robinson looking to go one step further as coach in 2023 season

By Newsroom
Updated January 20 2023 - 8:55am, first published 8:30am
Jared Robinson in action for the Mudgee Dragons against the Dubbo CYMS early in the 2022 season. Picture: Nick Guthrie

Gearing up now for his second year in the job, club stalwart Jared Robinson has signed on with the Mudgee Dragons as First Division Coach for season 2023.

