Celebrate what Australia means to you Advertising Feature

Australia Day in NSW aims to inspire the nation with an inclusive and respectful program, which includes lighting up the world-renowned Sydney Opera House sails with a spectacular First Nations artwork. Picture supplied.

Australia Day is our nation's largest annual public celebration, but January 26 has different meanings for different people.

For First Nations people, the day marks the beginning of colonisation and is sometimes called Invasion Day or Survival Day.

For recent migrants, January 26 is the day of many citizenship ceremonies across the country.

For others, it's a family day with a barbecue and a game of backyard cricket.

Whatever meaning applies to you, there are many ways you can get involved in Australia Day 2023 celebrations.

National Australia Day Council CEO Karlie Brand says Australia Day is a day to reflect, respect and celebrate - because we're all part of the story of Australia.

"There are as many Australia Days as there are Australians, with each of us finding our own meaning and significance shaped by our own experience and history," Ms Brand says.

Australia Day in NSW aims to inspire the nation with an inclusive and respectful program that brings people together through truth-telling and storytelling as we reflect on who we are as a nation.

Premier Dominic Perrottet says that with so many NSW communities having faced challenges in the past year, particularly through successive flood disasters, it is essential that people find hope, unite and enjoy Australia Day events.

"We recognise that Australia Day means different things to different people and, in particular for many First Nations people, it can be a challenging and distressing day," Mr Perrottet says.

"Australia Day is an opportunity to have conversations about our history and continue to work towards reconciliation and healing."

Meanwhile, the Victorian government has taken a fun approach to Australia Day with its 26er club.

If you were born on January 26, you can join the exclusive 26er club and get in the spirit of the national day. Victoria's 26er club members are sent a birthday card and lapel pin for Australia Day each year.

The state also has a program that provides a unique opportunity for Victorians to meet inspirational Australians. On Australia Day, ambassadors attend community events across the state to spread the message of national pride and inclusion.