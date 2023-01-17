Mudgee Guardian
Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk drafted by RFS to fight fires near Orange

Dominic Unwin
Updated January 17 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 1:47pm
It's big, fast, able to carry 4000 litres of water and it's calling the Central West home for the summer.

