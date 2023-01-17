It's big, fast, able to carry 4000 litres of water and it's calling the Central West home for the summer.
The newest addition to Orange is a Sikarsky EH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, on loan to NSW Rural Fire Service during bushfire season.
Operated by Touchdown Helicopters, the Black Hawk is able to collect 4000 litres in 40 seconds and drop it on a fire in just two.
It can also get from Orange to Mudgee in just under 30 minutes, giving RFS crews across the Central West an upper hand in containing blazes.
Pilot BJ Woltmann said they had been called into action every day since arriving at Orange Airport on January 12.
"We've done four or five different fires all over the place," he said.
"One 60 kilometres north, one 30 km out west. Yesterday we went to one near Mudgee, got it under control and then got called out to another fire just had just started near Ulan mine."
Mr Woltlamn, who is in his second season flying for Touchdown, said they weren't taking any chances in getting on top of blazes as soon as smoke was sighted.
"All it takes is a smoke sighting for us to get called out," he explained.
"They want to get onto it as quickly as possible. Normally by the time there is a smoke sighting the fire is a big as half a football field.
"Then by the time we get there it can be the size of a football field. The sooner we get there is easier it is to squash it.
"It's not too bad at the moment because there is still a bit of green around. The land around here, you don't have inaccessible country like the Blue Mountains so we can get onto these fires and put them out within a few hours."
Three years of higher than average rainfall has left vast swathes of the region overgrown, providing ample fuel loads.
RFS crews have already been busy in January, responding to multiple fires in Cabonne, Bathurst and Oberon.
Lightning strikes ignited two fires near Kangaroobie and Borenore on Thursday evening, January 12.
Canobolas RFS operations officer Nils Waite previously told the Daily fuel loads were the "biggest we've seen in 20 years."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
