Mudgee will play host to an 'aerospace camp' following an announcement of $750,000 for the One Giant Leap Australia Foundation which will host a series of four-day camps across regional NSW in 2023 and 2024, including one in Mudgee.
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders made the announcement at the Space for a Day program held at Mudgee High School on Wednesday, 18 January.
The camp will bring STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and aerospace education to young people in regional New South Wales during 2023 and 2024.
Jackie Carpenter, founder and director of One Giant Leap Australia said the funding means they can move 'full steam ahead' on bringing the aerospace camp to Mudgee.
"I can't tell you how many tears I've cried over the announcement," Ms Carpenter said.
"It's been 15 years in the making. It makes such a difference to totally immerse kids - to do a one-day program is fine - but to able to have them sleep over, have astronomy in the night, have a guest speaker that might not be available until 10 o'clock because they're in a different part of the world.
"We can stay up late and get up late so by being able to have everybody together and form networks that normally would not happen in their own community - they make lifelong friends..."
The camp will span across three nights and four days of space exploration, astronomy, problems, puzzles and activities and have an underlying emphasis on wellbeing and the development of employability skills including team building, creativity and problem solving.
"Space has captivated us for thousands of years, and we're determined to make sure regional NSW plays a role in our aerospace future," Mr Saunders said.
"Our region is already home to world-class space infrastructure, from Australia's first Dark Sky Park - the Warrumbungles National Park - to the famous Parkes Radio Telescope, which played a role in the Apollo 11 mission to the Moon."
Each camp has 32 places for students aged 12 to 14. No location has yet been set for Mudgee's camp but organisers said more information will be coming soon.
