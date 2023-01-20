'It's like icing on the cake.'
On Friday morning, 20 January Lifeskills Mudgee was presented with a cheque for $7,840 by publican Des Kennedy at the Oriental Hotel. The money was the combination of the last two years worth of pre-Mudgee Cup calcutta takings at the hotel with ten per cent of the proceeds pooled for the donation.
The donation is more than just money in the bank for Lifeskills, with plans to use the money to better improve services and equipment at the organisation.
"It's a great cause, they're a wonderful organization. It's not really the Oriental raising the money, ti's the people that buy tickets knowing full well before they buy the ticket that 10 per cent is going to go to this organisation," Oriental Hotel owner Des Kennedy said.
"Hats off to them, it can be a big burden on the families, these people can go to Lifeskills for the day and give their families bit of respite and for those that go, they have a bit of fun there and interact with other people."
Predominantly the organisation is funded by the NDIS but Board Secretary Bruce Walker described the donation as 'icing on the cake'.
"The NDIS provides the basic funding but these sort of donations allow us to put some icing on the cake and deliver that much better service, so they really are appreciated," Mr Walker said.
"All Government funding as we know can be adequate but a little bit extra means you can deliver that little bit of extra service."
Board member Tom Flynn agreed.
"Donations are critical to the organisation because they go towards multiple thing really, but predominantly funding clients' excursions, funding different equipment that we want to buy for day to day use," Mr Flynn said.
"The equipment that we purchase for clients can range from things for the sensory room or larger items like motor vehicles and fitting out of the motor vehicles to best suit Lifeskills clients.
"Lifeskills is an organisation that provides critical services to various members of the community but it's great when other businesses in the community such as the Oriental Hotel and other businesses that provide money - when they do provide us with these donations it is great to see an organisation that serve the community also receive that support from the community as well."
