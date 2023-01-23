But if you look at it now, the New South Wales party itself, is essentially run by a faction, a ruling faction. And I don't think that the party values its grassroots members as it should. And I think a lot of those members feel the same way I do. And I know that because they've been calling me up and telling me. And I've been really gratified by the support that I've had from within the party. So many members have contacted me, and said that they understand and that they will continue to support me and have already signed up to help with the next election. So from that point of view, it's been very positive. But I think that the reason that the membership of the party shrinks year in year out is because the members aren't properly valued. And I think that that's one of the reasons that - from just from a party perspective locally, it's been a positive experience. And I'm very grateful for that.