Mudgee Guardian
In Depth

Q and A: Andrew Gee on leaving the National Party and what it means for the next election

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated January 23 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One month ago, Andrew Gee made the shock decision to leave the National Party, a party he had been a part of - in his own words - since childhood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.