One month ago, Andrew Gee made the shock decision to leave the National Party, a party he had been a part of - in his own words - since childhood.
Mr Gee's defection means the lower house crossbench will swell in size to 18 members and reduce the Nationals numbers to just 15 in the House of Representatives.
The Mudgee Guardian sat down with Mr Gee to talk about the fallout from the decision and what comes next.
The interview has been edited for length and clarity in some instances.
MG: It has been one month (December 23) since you made the announcement to leave the National Party. What has it been like between then and now?
GEE: When you make a decision like that, which is a big one, it's a it's a major decision for me, but also for the electorate. You never really know what how it will be received. But I have to say it's been overwhelmingly positive. And obviously, there there are some people who are not happy. But it's been overwhelmingly positive.
I was at Bunnings the other day and people were giving me the thumbs up as I walked out, I didn't even know who they were. So yeah, it's been very positive, which I think - it has reinforced to me that this decision was the right one
MG: it sounds like you're a bit surprised with the positivity.
GEE: Not so much surprise, it's just that you just don't know how it will be received, I suppose. And you know, obviously, there are sections of the National Party, who are not happy - because they've been making some very personal and malicious comments in the media recently.
But I think generally, people have understood, and I think a lot of people, National Party members included, are disillusioned. And if you look at the National Party itself, it's not the same party that I grew up with, the party that I grew up with was a broad party, it was very democratic and each branch had hundreds of members.
But if you look at it now, the New South Wales party itself, is essentially run by a faction, a ruling faction. And I don't think that the party values its grassroots members as it should. And I think a lot of those members feel the same way I do. And I know that because they've been calling me up and telling me. And I've been really gratified by the support that I've had from within the party. So many members have contacted me, and said that they understand and that they will continue to support me and have already signed up to help with the next election. So from that point of view, it's been very positive. But I think that the reason that the membership of the party shrinks year in year out is because the members aren't properly valued. And I think that that's one of the reasons that - from just from a party perspective locally, it's been a positive experience. And I'm very grateful for that.
MG: You said it was a really big decision to make. How long had you been thinking about that particular move in general? Did you talk to your family about it?
GEE: I'd been talking to my family about it. I think the things that really crystallised it were - we've got a lot of flood hit and storm affected communities in our area. Eugowra was almost wiped off the map. And I was doing a lot of work out there and I was just seeing the way that a lot of the politicians were treating that event, and I grew very cynical.
I saw there were lots of press conferences, MPs being choppered in very important street walks and inspections happening and it wasn't being backed up by action. And I was appalled by the approach that I saw out there because really, it took until a couple of days before Christmas until they got meaningful support out there. A lot of people had been given $1,000 by the state and federal government and they've got some vouchers and that was about it.
Yet you had these back home grants that could have given immediate and meaningful assistance, which was for some reason was being held back. And the assistance still isn't where it should be. On top of that you had the issue of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament and the way that was handled. And I was upset about that. Because my position on that had been set out well before the last election. So anyone who had cared to ask or seen our local publications or my social media knew what my position was, and the party knew it before they had that discussion.
The day that the Federal National Party had the discussion on the Voice. I was at a funeral in Eugowra and the party knew my position yet they still call that press conference and decided to adopt that position and call that press conference giving the nation the impression that it was a unanimous decision when in fact, it was not unanimous. And I think that they should have been a part of the national discussion on - it's a vitally important issue for Australia. If at the end of the day people wanted to vote no, that was fine. But I just can't understand why they had to call that press conference, why they had to do it before the national conversation really got underway in earnest, and why they wanted to deal them out of being a constructive part of it.
And the other thing that I found difficult to deal with was how could it be that the rest of Australia gets a free vote in a referendum on the Voice one way or the other, but apparently National Party MPs have got to be bound by a single position. I found that very difficult to reconcile, especially when I put my position on the voice out there well before the last election, so I believed that I had more of a mandate on it than the Federal National Party did.
That wasn't the only reason... I can understand why people are moving away from the major parties because they feel disillusioned. And, you know, I often thought that the National Party itself often treated its members more of an inconvenience when so many of them passionately believed. I often thought that the Nationals, the New South Wales Nationals were not as deserving of their membership, and they didn't value it enough. And I also saw this- I think amongst some people who run the party in New South Wales, there's a bit of a mentality that the sun will never set on the empire. I think that leads to a devaluing of the local membership. And I can see why, why the membership has been dropping. It's certainly not the grand party that it was when I grew up.
MG: Do you think it's a case of hubris? Is there anything that you think particularly led to this sort of disillusionment with the party for its constituents and within the party itself?
Gee: Oh look, I've already set out a number of examples in terms of Eugowra and the Voice but if you look at politics generally, look at what happened with Veterans Affairs when you had around 60,000 unprocessed veteran compensation claims. The government [was] not willing to fund solutions to that - it all adds into a cynicism of politics.
I've been I've been involved in politics locally for over 10 years now. And I think there have been specific examples that have made me increasingly cynical about the way that mainstream parties were operating. And it certainly crystallised in these last few weeks, over a number of different issues.
But I can understand why people feel disillusioned with the mainstream parties, because that's why I left.
MG: you said that the National Party has been a part of your life since you were a little kid. Was it painful to feel like you had to leave the party that you had known for so long?
GEE: Yeah, it saddened me a lot, and it was a really difficult decision. I think the hardest part of it was that I've had really good support amongst our local branches - including here in Mudgee - [I've] got great supporters here. That was the hardest part. But as I said, I've been heartened by the fact that so many of them have called me up and said, 'we understand, and we feel the same way too.' And I think that was the hardest thing, because you do make a lot of good friends. I feel lucky that I'm still going to have those friendships.
Yeah, It was a difficult decision. But now it's been made I feel that it was the right decision, and not everyone will agree with it. But I think from the response I've had so far, it's been very, very positive.
MG: There calls for you to step down and a by election occur. Do you feel like that would be the right thing to do?
GEE: No, look people will get their say soon enough at a general election. And I think, for me, the work continues as is. I'll still be advocating to ensure that we get our fair share out here. I'll just be doing it from a different part of the Parliament. And ultimately, people get to cast their judgement on these issues at an election. That's what they're for.
We'll see what happens, but I will be contesting the next election. But that's when everyone will get their say, and it will roll around soon enough.
MG: Do you foresee any major challenges come next election now that you'll be running as an independent? Do you feel like there's some brand recognition with the National Party that if they come in and provide a candidate, that it will be tougher than if you were backed by a major party?
GEE: Oh, yeah, it'll be, it'll be a much tougher fight. And there's no doubt about it. And they've they've already said that they're looking forward to running a candidate. And so it will be a very tough fight.
And look, I could have just stayed in the party, that would have been the easy option, and just cruised along, and not said anything, and just had my ticket punched, and cruised along into the next election. And that would have been that. That would have been the easy way out. But I think if you're in politics, you've got to stand for something. And if you don't believe in something anymore then I think you need to tell people if you're an elected representative,
I was a true believer in the National Party, but I'm not anymore. And so yeah, it will be a very tough and difficult fight. I think that the Nationals think it's just going to be a walkover for them. But as I've said, there's - through the upper echelons of the party, the people who run the party, I think there's a mentality that the sun will never set on the empire but the sun is setting, whether they like it or not, the sun is setting and people are becoming more disillusioned with the way the party operates.
I think people are going to have a good look at the New South Wales Government at this election coming up. And I think rather than worry about me they should be having a look at their election prospects in the New South Wales election, which is just around the corner.
