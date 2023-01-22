Mudgee Guardian

Under 17s development squad is an important cog in Western's representative machine

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 23 2023 - 9:32am, first published 9:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Pat's second rower Riley Hancock captained the Western Rams under 17s development side. Picture by Phil Blatch

HE'S a second rower that has often inspired for St Pat's, but now Riley Hancock has earned praise for leading by example as a Western Ram.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.