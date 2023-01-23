Free outdoor cinema event coming back to Mudgee for the first time since 2019

After a multi-year break due to COVID restrictions, outdoor movie experience Cinema Under the Stars is coming back to Mudgee.
Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars event is coming to Glen Willow Sports Complex at 5:30pm on Friday 10 February 2023. The movie on show is the 2021 animated film Sing 2.
The event is totally free and includes live music, children's activities and roving acts, with the feature film to begin at sundown.
Sam Watson Branch Manager Lending - Mudgee, said that there was palpable excitement to be bringing the event back.
"Cinema Under the Stars is an annual tradition, it's a date families mark on their calendars and look forward to all summer," Mr Watson said.
"What a brilliant way to bring us together as a community after three interrupted years - sitting together in the open air, sharing a laugh and relaxing to a great flick is just about the best way to spend a sunny evening.
"Pack a picnic, bring the whole family, and get there early to enjoy all the fabulous, fun, free events and activities that help make Cinema Under the Stars such an awesome night."
