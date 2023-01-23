Mudgee Guardian

What a whopper: 11-year-old reels in shovelnose shark at Lake Cathie

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated January 24 2023
Will Drury reeled in a 1.4 metre Shovelnose Shark off Lake Cathie beach. Picture supplied by the Drury family

Will Drury from Gulgong says he is ecstatic after reeling in a 1.4 metre Shovelnose Shark at Lake Cathie.

