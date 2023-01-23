Will Drury from Gulgong says he is ecstatic after reeling in a 1.4 metre Shovelnose Shark at Lake Cathie.
It was the 11-year-old's first beach fishing experience and it took him 20 minutes to reel in the shark on Monday, January 16.
Will's dad, Hamish, witnessed the catch. He cooked it on the barbecue, along with some chips.
"It tastes like normal fish," Will said.
Will's mum, Sally, said the family had been coming to Lake Cathie for over 40 years. They have never seen the lake looking so pristine.
"It's amazing at the moment," she said.
The family makes the five and a half hour trip each year from Gulgong.
Sally said her sons Will and Henry have been having a wonderful time fishing. On Monday, January 23, the family went deep sea fishing at Crowdy Head.
"We caught four snappers and my brother Henry caught a dolphinfish (mahi mahi)," Will said.
The Drury family says they will definitely return to Lake Cathie in 2024 for some more ocean fishing.
