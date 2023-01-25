Police patrols ramp up around Mudgee ahead of double demerit period

Police patrols in and around the Mudgee region are ramping up as the Australia Day double demerit period comes into effect.
"Police are conducting the statewide... This high visibility operation "Australia Day Operation 2023" will specifically target factors contributing to road trauma, being excessive or inappropriate speed, alcohol and drug driving, fatigue, non-wearing of occupant restraints and helmets and distractions like mobile phones," Inspector Mark Fehon said.
Speed, phone, and seatbelt offences will incur increased penalties from 12.01am, Wednesday to 11.59pm, Sunday.
School zones will also recommence in Orange on Friday, January 27. 40kmh is mandated on weekdays, 8am to 10am and 2.30pm to 4pm.
Deaths on Central West roads in 2022 totalled 21, with the Mid-Western and Cabbone areas proving most dangerous.
Double-demerit periods were introduced to NSW in 1997, amid reports of increased road deaths during public holiday periods.
